FSG may have already received multiple approaches for Liverpool – Financial Times

FSG has reportedly ‘been approached by at least one potential buyer’ in a wording that would suggest the possibility of multiple parties already involved in the equation at this early stage.

This update comes courtesy of the Financial Times (via Reddit) following the American owners’ announcement of an intention to seek new investment.

“Fenway has been approached by at least one potential buyer, according to people familiar with the matter,” as was reported in the publication.

The group is currently weighing up the pros and cons of a full sale against welcoming another shareholder into the ranks.

It’s far from surprising that some interest has already arisen in the club.

From the heavily renovated stadium, to the world-class training facilities, squad and manager, Liverpool Football Club remains in extremely rude health, despite the struggles on the pitch this term.

Given how well we’ve flourished under the guidance of Fenway Sports Group, it would be a huge shame to see their stewardship of us end completely in the near future.

We accept that there is a clear (and growing) financial disparity between ourselves and some of our domestic and European rivals, though we’d hope another third party can be brought in as an investor to help address that gap.

