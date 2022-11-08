(Video) Pep Guardiola now reacts to FSG putting Liverpool up for sale

Pep Guardiola couldn’t quite believe he was being asked about Liverpool’s ownership following Fenway Sports Group’s announcement.

The Catalonian insisted he wasn’t the right person to comment on the matter despite the relevant reporter’s attempt to push for a reaction.

FSG are understood to have already received an approach, though the future of the club won’t be resolved quickly until a clearer picture of the landscape – whether it leans more on the eventuality of a takeover or inviting a third party to invest – becomes available.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

