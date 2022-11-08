Neil Jones weighs in on likelihood of FSG welcoming a full takeover of Liverpool

Neil Jones has confirmed that ‘third-party investment’ is a ‘far likelier’ option, as things currently stand, than FSG opting to sell Liverpool in full.

The Americans released a statement asserting a willingness to explore possibilities in the market, enlisting the help of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

“There was no such comment [denying the possibility of a sale] in Monday’s statement, though, and the easy assumption to make is that something has changed and that FSG’s stance has softened, although sources have suggested to GOAL that the prospect of third-party investment, via a minority stake, remains far likelier than a full-blown takeover at this point,” reporter wrote for GOAL.

An unnamed party has already stepped forward shortly after Fenway’s announcement and it’s possible that more than one offer has been made.

READ MORE: Liverpool want to get ahead of Barcelona & snap up £26.1m midfield target in January – Mundo Deportivo

It’s worth highlighting that our owners have rightly attracted criticism during their stewardship of the club, most notably supporting the creation of a European Super League and attempting to furlough staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, there will be some supporters who feel – beyond competitive-based reasoning – that FSG’s time has come to an end.

With that in mind, it’s critical that we also acknowledge the serious good that has been done in that same period of time, including catapulting Liverpool back to the top of the mountain both domestically and abroad, making inspired hires behind the scenes, and redeveloping the stadium, to name a few.

New investment, whether it comes in the form of a full sale or a third-party coming in, should be treated with some amount of hesitation in light of the stability we’ve enjoyed over the course of the last decade.

EOTK INSIDER: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more