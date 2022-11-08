(Video) Dominic King highlights telling Liverpool message from FSG statement

Dominic King noted that FSG’s statement on the decision to put Liverpool up for sale notably did not make clear that offers for the full sale of the Premier League outfit would not be accepted.

Whilst there is a clear intention to invite another third-party investor in to improve the financial capabilities of the Reds, it’s very possible that the side could change hands in future.

The Merseysiders have already been the subject of ‘at least’ one approach since the announcement.

"The key thing is there's no insistence that they're not for sale" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/L8pg8eJ1Dn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2022