‘One of the big mistakes in my life’ – Jurgen Klopp reveals the one player he wish he’d signed earlier in his career

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that one of his ‘big mistakes in life’ was failing to sign Son Heung-min when he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

The German tactician spent seven years in charge of the Bundesliga outfit before taking charge of Liverpool after a brief sabbatical and first spotted the South Korean while he was playing for Hamburg.

Son would later move to Bayer Leverkusen and then onto Spurs where he has become a huge favourite amongst the white half of North London and the Reds boss couldn’t help but admit his admiration for the 30-year-old.

“One of the big mistakes in my life was that I didn’t sign him,” he told KBS (via the Daily Star).

“Outstanding player. World-class player and one of the best strikers in the world. Yeah, you should be proud.”

Since arriving on Merseyside back in 2015, Klopp has signed the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah and turned them into world class players.

With the way Son plays the game and his direct style of play and frightening pace, you can’t help but feel that he would suit Klopp’s system and slot into our front three perfectly.

During our 2-1 defeat of Antonio Conte’s side on Sunday, it was clear that Spurs missed their No. 7’s presence at the top end of the pitch and Harry Kane looked extremely isolated.

It’s interesting to see the Liverpool boss speaking so honestly about a player from a top four rival and with some reports claiming that the side from the capital are ‘open to offers’ for the South Korea international, this is something to potentially keep an eye on.

