Lijnders shares talk with Klopp on FSG statement as ‘honest’ verdict issued

Pep Lijnders confirmed a conversation took place between himself and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp following FSG’s statement about a potential sale of the club.

The Dutchman was asked to share his thoughts on the matter during the pre-Derby presser with his response relayed in a tweet by the Echo’s Matt Addison.

🔴 More from Lijnders: "If they weren't good owners we wouldn't be sat here. We have won a lot of cups and a lot of international prizes. Do I feel they are here for the long-term? I think the statement was really clear, to be honest." — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) November 8, 2022

A full takeover isn’t considered a bolt-on eventuality with the owners currently feeling out the market for any investment opportunities.

Obviously whilst we wouldn’t expect either Lijnders or Klopp to come out and express their full honest thoughts on the owners if they happened to feel overtly negative about the experience but it’s telling that the German’s assistant was keen to emphasise the success FSG had brought to Anfield.

None of us, regardless of our reservations, should be champing at the bit to see John W. Henry and Co. sent packing back to America and we should be genuinely wary of what might follow.

That’s not to suggest that Fenway will be keen to simply dump the club on any prospective buyer with the cash to afford the asking price but we hope there will be some serious and constructive talks with the fan board to ensure Liverpool passes into the right hands both in a competitive and moralistic sense.

