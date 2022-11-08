(Video) Pep Lijnders provides five-man pre-Derby injury update with news that ‘Diaz is running for the first time’

Liverpool are set to compete in our first domestic cup game of the campaign and Pep Lijnders was given press conference duty, also providing a five-man fitness update for our supporters.

Speaking with the media, the 39-year-old said: “Naby [Keita] will be difficult, he’s still training individually. Let’s see for Southampton.

“Millie [James Milner] will definitely be ready for Southampton but this game [against Derby] comes too early for tomorrow.

“Then we have of course Joel [Matip], who is getting closer to team training but will not make Southampton probably.

“The longer injuries, Luis Diaz is running for the first time on Thursday. That’s good news because we all know how important he was last year and in the second half of the season.

“And [Diogo] Jota will take longer.”

It seems as though at least five players will then be missing for the visit of Paul Warne’s side to Anfield and it’s likely that Jurgen Klopp will be shuffling his deck, as we begin our defence of the Carabao Cup.

All eyes seem to be on the final Premier League fixture against Southampton this weekend but there awaits a chance for many young players to impress in front of a waiting Anfield crowd first.

You can watch Lijnders’ fitness update (from 9:00) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

