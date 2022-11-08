Liverpool want to get ahead of Barcelona & snap up £26.1m midfield target in January – Mundo Deportivo

Liverpool are reportedly keen on beating out Barcelona interest in Alberto Moleiro by making a move for the talented young midfielder in the winter window.

Mundo Deportivo report that UD Las Palmas are keen on the 19-year-old’s release clause of €30m (£26.1m) being met if he is to depart at the earliest opportunity.

It’s an eventuality the Reds are said to be hoping to avoid in a bid to get their man for a cut-price fee.

If so highly-rated, we’d be foolish to throw away the opportunity to snap up the teenager on the basis of a few million pounds if Julian Ward and his recruitment team can’t manage to get the asking price down.

We can certainly appreciate that a potential summer move for Jude Bellingham – who reportedly remains at the top of our shortlist – will require a significant commitment up front, which may very well limit us in other areas.

Given that we’re losing potentially as many as three midfielders in 2023 (James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita), it’s absolutely critical that we don’t stop at one addition in that department – even one as generational as the England international.

