Most notable Liverpool players to play for the England national team

Given the stature and the history that Liverpool has in the global game, let alone just in England, it doesn’t come as a surprise to learn that the club has gone on to have a number of its stars represent their international teams.

An enormous total of 74 players throughout history – past and present – have played for both the Liverpool and England National teams, with a combined 1,176 caps having been won in the process. There has been a plethora of incredible stars to have turned out for the Reds and the Three Lions, too, with a number of household names having donned both shirts. They include the following:

Steven Gerrard

Michael Owen

Emlyn Hughes

Ray Clemence

Kevin Keegan

Phil Neal

Phil Thompson

John Barnes

Peter Beardsley

Steve McManaman

Jamie Redknapp

Robbie Fowler

Jamie Carragher

Peter Crouch

Emile Heskey

Jordan Henderson

Raheem Sterling

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Of course, it would be impossible to go through each player and highlight the contributions they both had for club and country, however, this article will take a look at a handful of those stars that were perhaps considered to be the most notable.

Steven Gerrard

A name that will forever be remembered not just by Liverpool fans, but by supporters of the England National team, too. Steven Gerrard is one of the most decorated players in the history of both outfits. He made 710 appearances for the Reds during his time at Anfield (something his old manager would not expect to be beaten), scoring 185 goals and winning a whole host of honours along the way – including the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Cup. He also captained Liverpool to their historic 2005 victory over AC Milan in Istanbul.

At international level, Gerrard was capped 114 times by England, scoring 21 goals in the process, and was considered one of the best midfielders to have played for his country during his day. It would not be a surprise if we were to see him return as a manager in the future, either.

Michael Owen

A prolific goalscorer for both Liverpool and England during his time on the pitch, Michael Owen is another player who will live long in the memory of both sets of supporters. He enjoyed two spells at Anfield, the first of which saw him come through the club’s academy before going on to score 158 goals in 297 appearances for the Reds. He then left for Real Madrid in 2004, before returning to the Premier League a season later as he joined Newcastle United before moving on to Manchester United which tarnished his reputation with the Kop despite asking for forgiveness.

Owen was also a regular goalscorer at international level, finding the back of the net on 40 occasions in 89 caps for England.

Jamie Carragher

One of Liverpool’s most-loved players in recent memory, Jamie Carragher is a name that will be remembered fondly by supporters of both the Reds and England for years to come. He made his debut for Liverpool back in 1996, before going on to make 737 appearances for the club over the next 16 years – becoming only the second player in the club’s history to reach that milestone. He also captained Liverpool on a number of occasions and scored four goals for the Reds during his time at Anfield.

At international level, Carragher was capped 38 times by England between 1999 and 2007.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a name that is sure to be remembered by Liverpool and England fans for years to come. He made his debut for the Reds back in 2016 and has since gone on to make hundreds of appearances for the club – scoring a number of goals and providing assists, as well as being able to win the Champions League along the way. He has also been capped 17 times by England and is currently considered to be one of the best young players in the world, despite the fact that he continues to be criticized by fans for his defensive ability, and a potential midfield role is being debated.

Verdict

So there you have it – a few of the most notable names that have represented both Liverpool and England over the years. There are, of course, many other players who could have been included on this list, but these are just a few of the most notable examples.

