Sadio Mane’s eight-word Liverpool admission should send clear message to Jude Bellingham – Football Insider

Sadio Mane has reportedly privately told friends that he misses Liverpool following his switch to Bayern Munich.

The left-winger has started life in the Bundesliga well with 15 goal contributions amassed in 22 games (across all competitions).

“I miss Liverpool and miss the Premier League,” the Senegalese international allegedly said, as reported by Football Insider.

As a direct comparison to the English top-flight, the 30-year-old’s words should send a clear message to the Reds’ top midfield target, Jude Bellingham, that England would be a far from poor destination for a generational talent to select as his next move in 2023.

Whether he will more specifically focus on trading the yellow and black of Borussia Dortmund for our famous red jersey remains to be seen.

There is a degree of confidence, however, that we stand a reasonably good chance of beating the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid to his signature with Florian Plettenberg reporting yesterday that Jurgen Klopp is ‘pushing’ for the transfer.

In a time where further investment could become a reality for the club – the extent to which is dependent on whether a full takeover occurs or a third party is welcomed on board – it’s far from being a possibility that fans should rule out any time soon.

