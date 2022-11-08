Gary Neville predicts potential owners who could buy Liverpool off of FSG

The question of ‘what next?’ is one that will have many a Liverpool fan feeling a little nervous after a period of relative certainty under Fenway Sports Group.

Gary Neville raised perhaps the greatest fear of supporters who hold the club’s socialist roots in their core by suggesting that the Reds could be the next outfit to be owned by a petrostate.

“The question that comes, as has done with the Glazer family at Manchester United, who buys it next?” the Sky Sports pundit told The Overlap (via their YouTube channel). “It’s either going to be a more aggressive American investment fund, or a more wealthy American investment fund, or it’s going to likely be a sovereign wealth fund or some sort of state nation.”

It would mean the Merseysiders join the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle in being headed by a regime with a potentially atrocious human rights record – a reality that simply wouldn’t sit well with many.

A possible best case scenario would be for FSG to still hold the reins but receive a significant influx of investment from a third party with a minority stake to help balance the scales and allow us to engage in the kind of spending that will see us return back to the peak of the football mountain.

With the likes of Jude Bellingham popping up on the market for €150m – not to forget the clear need for us to invest in more than one talent in the middle of the park – it’s understandable why the owners have looked at the current situation and hit the brakes.

We’re positive that a suitable resolution can be found that doesn’t require fans to choose between success on the pitch and our morals, though, for now, we’re left with far more questions than answers.

