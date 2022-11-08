Gary Neville believes one Liverpool star is ‘back to his best’ – explains why it may be a ‘worry’ for his teammates

Gary Neville has suggested that Mo Salah’s return to form for Liverpool could actually be a bad thing as the Egyptian now looks ‘on a different level’ to the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The former AS Roma forward’s brace against Spurs at the weekend earned the Reds their first Premier League away win of the season as he took his tally for the campaign to 14 goals (across all competitions).

The FA Cup champions are yet to really get going this term but former Manchester United defender Neville believes the No.11 is now ‘back to his best’.

“It was a positive that Salah is back to his best,” Neville told The Overlap (via Football365). “I think the game I saw first where I thought ‘he’s back’ was the Man City game.

“He was a different level [to everyone else]. I thought yesterday, the stark thing about Liverpool was that in the past three, four, five years, Salah’s been class but he’s not stood out above all the rest of them.”

“He’s been one of many great performers. At the moment when he plays, he looks on a different level to the rest of his teammates.

“Now his teammates are good, don’t get me wrong, but it is a little bit of a worry for Liverpool because he does look like an unbelievable player out there at the moment. By far the best player on the pitch.”

Our wide man is likely to be rested against Derby County in the League Cup tomorrow night but he will be licking his lips at the thought of getting on the scoresheet against managerless Southampton at the weekend.

Egypt failed to qualify for the World Cup so the 30-year-old will have a much earned rest when the tournament kicks off on November 20.

Players in the Liverpool squad that are not representing their respective nations in Qatar will head to Dubai for a warm weather training camp with Klopp and his staff to ensure that when the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day they’re in tip top condition.

