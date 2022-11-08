TV quiz show host jokes he’ll buy Liverpool and force Mo Salah to pay him $8 a month

Elon Musk’s bizarre reasoning online around payment for Twitter verification has spawned a host of amusing tweets mocking the Tesla owner.

Richard Osman, the House of Games host, combined that with FSG’s decision to open Liverpool up for investment (and a potential sale) with a tweet jokingly claiming an intention to buy the Reds and force Mo Salah to pay him to get minutes on the pitch.

I'm going to buy Liverpool FC, but if Mo Salah wants to play he has to pay me $8 a month. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 8, 2022

Welcoming a third party into the club as another minority shareholder is thought to be the likeliest avenue as things stand, though fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility of a full takeover.

We’ll be very curious to find out exactly what the appetite is for some investment into the club, which will surely be the more preferable option for Fenway given the calibre of sports outfit they could be giving up entirely.

For now, it’s indicative of the increasingly apparent reality that we simply can’t keep up with the petrostate clubs in England and abroad whose actions fly in the face of Financial Fair Play.

Given how the Americans have been responsible for a period of remarkable stability, in heavy contrast to the George Gillett and Tom Hicks era that preceded it, we’re reluctant to see FSG depart any time soon.

