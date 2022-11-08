Fabrizio Romano makes wild claim over ‘good alternative’ to Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are one of many clubs that are said to be interested in signing Jude Bellingham but there’s no way that every club will be able to sign the midfielder and so Fabrizio Romano has suggested a possible alternative to him.

Speaking with CaughtOffisde, the Italian journalist said: “For whoever misses out on Bellingham, I think we can consider Youri Tielemans as a good alternative – he’s continuing to show that he’s a top midfielder, and he looks set to be on the move as a free agent”.

There will certainly be a lot of interest in the Leicester City man, especially after his stunning goal against Everton at Goodison Park, but there will be many of our supporters that think this would be a big step down in quality.

READ MORE: Bobby Firmino set to miss the Qatar World Cup with Brazil

The Borussia Dortmund player looks set to be a generational talent and so many will be hoping that he can grace Anfield for many years, if we are the lucky ones to sign him.

In the case of the Belgian though, now 25-year-old and winding down his contract at the King Power Stadium, there may be a little less enthusiasm on suggesting that both are of a similar level of ability,

Time will tell and with the talk around potential new owners too, who’s to say that we won’t end this upcoming or one of the next windows – by signing both of them anyway.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more