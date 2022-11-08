(Video) Liverpool fans will be blown away by Thiago’s ability to not look at the ball during intense passing drill

Many Liverpool supporters will agree that Thiago Alcantara is one of the most technically gifted players that they’ve ever seen in a Red shirt and something the midfield maestro did prior to the clash with Spurs at the weekend will blow fans away.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man has produced a number of memorable moments already during his time at the club and whenever he’s out on the pitch he’s a joy to watch.

The Spain international performed well against Antonio Conte’s men as the FA Cup champions picked up their first win away from home in the Premier League this season.

And at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday whilst completing a passing drill with Darwin Nunez during the warm up, the Spaniard displayed his ability to accurately pass the ball without even looking down at it.

READ MORE: Bobby Firmino releases emotional message following Brazil World Cup squad omission

It’s a skill that sounds slightly odd but when you watch the clip below you realise that only players that possess the quality of our No. 6 will be able to do such a thing.

Nunez has his head down concentrating on the ball while Thiago rather playfully stares back at the Uruguayan while ensuring his passes remain accurate.

Check the video out below via @LFCTransferRoom on Twitter:

Thiago Alcantara not even glancing at the ball while working on some passing drills with Darwin Nuñez. Different breed. 🎬: @RIPJakeFutbol pic.twitter.com/ukMHsR7WLi — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 8, 2022

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more