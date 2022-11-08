Dubai investor among three potential Liverpool buyers following FSG statement

A Dubai-based investor could be gearing up for a takeover of Liverpool Football Club, following a failed move from Dubai International Capital in 2007, along with ‘other Middle Eastern and American investors’.

This update comes courtesy of Arabian Business following FSG’s announcement that Liverpool would be put up for sale.

It’s entirely possible that the American owners will only entertain a third-party investor being brought on board rather than a full takeover, which sources close to Neil Jones at GOAL suggest is the most likely eventuality as things stand.

The prospect of increased investment coming into Liverpool should absolutely excite fans, particularly whilst links to the likes of Jude Bellingham persist.

There are some serious dangers attached, of course, with groups from the Middle East posing a threat to the club’s morals.

We’re certainly in no rush either to see the back of Fenway Sports Group in light of the period of stability their stewardship ushered in.

It’s clear that we shouldn’t expect serious movement on this front in the immediate future, though it’s a perhaps well-timed announcement from FSG ahead of the break afforded by the Qatar World Cup.

