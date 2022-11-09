(Video) Watch all three of Caoimhin Kelleher’s stunning saves in penalty shootout v Derby

Caoimhin Kelleher was a man born for the cup competitions as he struck gold once again on the line for Liverpool as their encounter with Derby County had to be settled via penalty shootout.

The Republic of Ireland international produced three stunning saves as Harvey Elliott’s spot-kick proved to be the decisive entry.

The Merseysiders progressed through to the next round whilst the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham suffered early exits.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ViaplayUrheilu:

CAOIMHIN KELLEHER! 👊 Kolme viidestä pilkusta kiinni ja Liverpool jatkaa seuraavalle kierrokselle!#valioliiga pic.twitter.com/kWvPzk28Kw — Viaplay Urheilu (@ViaplayUrheilu) November 9, 2022