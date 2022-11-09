‘Standout performer’ – BBC pundit in awe of 19-year-old Liverpool star; could give Klopp food for thought

Stephen Warnock labelled Calvin Ramsay the ‘standout performer’ of the first-half for Liverpool after going in goalless at the half-time break in their meeting with Derby County.

The young Scot looked an assured presence on the right-flank for the Reds, being defensively reliable and providing some output higher up the pitch (including the first shot of the game).

“Ramsay has been the standout performer,” the former Red told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “Defensively as well, he’s got a real turn of pace and understands where he wants to take a player. He looks a player.”

The Merseysiders have long sought proper cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold following the superb acquisition of Andy Robertson’s back-up in the form of Kostas Tsimikas.

The youngster didn’t quite get the dream start at Anfield after the medical team picked up an injury following his switch to L4.

It’s fair to say that, since then, the 19-year-old has come on leaps and bounds, impressing in the youth team and deservedly earning his first start for the senior side.

Coming very highly-rated from his time with Aberdeen and there being a five-year age gap between himself and Trent Alexander-Arnold, it’s possible we’ve recruited another gem to secure the long-term future of the role (not that it was in any danger with the latter being only 24 years of age).

