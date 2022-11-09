Young Liverpool star’s frightening dribbling stats during Derby tie telling of huge potential

Jurgen Klopp may have received all the confirmation he needed with regard to Ben Doak’s talent ceiling after witnessing a stellar cameo from the 16-year-old attacker.

The former Celtic prospect not only recorded the highest number of dribbles attempted (4) but had the second-highest success rate (3 in 4) behind Derby’s Liam Thompson (1 in 1) joint-top alongside the Reds’ Melkamu Frauendorf (2 in 2), according to stats gathered by Sofascore.

The Merseysiders secured passage through to the next round of the Carabao Cup after Caoimhin Kelleher’s penalty heroics.

Given that we’re talking about this having taken place over the course of a 16-minute cameo, that’s a rather remarkable feat from the teenage attacker.

Even putting it in the context of a cup clash against League One outfit Derby, we have to give credit where credit’s due.

Hopefully, it’ll give Klopp and his fellow coaches even more confidence in Doak’s abilities and readiness for the challenge of further minutes with the senior side in the next round of the competition.

You’ll certainly find few in the way of Liverpool fans unwilling to give him a chance!

