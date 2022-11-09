(Video) Carragher questions the motives behind FSG’s timing on selling the club

You may have heard that FSG released a statement regarding the possible sale and/or search for investors for Liverpool Football Club and this has led to comments from Jamie Carragher on his thoughts about the news.

Speaking on The Overlap, the former Anfield defender said: “I am surprised. Will the club ever be valued as highly as it is right now again? With Klopp as the manager and the team having been so successful over the last few years? Maybe there’s something in that”.

If the Americans are looking to cash out at the highest point of value, they may think there’s no better opportunity than now for that to happen.

Despite his critics, if John Henry is to depart the club today then we would be blessed with him leaving behind an unbelievable manager, star-studded squad, state-of-the-art training ground and stadium in redevelopment.

There may be no better time than now for them to sell and so we could possibly expect things to move quickly.

You can view Carragher’s comments on the possible sale by FSG (from 2:23) via The Overlap on YouTube:

