Chelsea bidders with billions have no interest in buying Liverpool

The Ricketts family (worth $4.4bn, according to Forbes‘ real-time net worth calculator) will not be throwing their hat into the ring to buy Liverpool Football Club.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law following Fenway Sports Group’s statement announcing the potential sale of the club.

I’m told the Ricketts family, who were one of the shortlisted bidders for Chelsea, will not be bidding to buy Liverpool. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 8, 2022

The Americans are said to have already received one approach and other reports have asserted growing interest in the Premier League-based outfit from the Middle East.

We’d be far from surprised to hear of groups from this region making efforts to fully takeover the side given prior failed attempts, including a 2007 bid from Dubai International Capital.

Whoever does come into the club, whether it be by third-party investment or taking control as a majority shareholder, it’s critical that they have as pristine a personal record as possible – a questionable human rights record, for instance, would be a BIG no no as far as the core fanbase is concerned.

Whilst the prospect of being able to go toe to toe with the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United more than appeals, it simply can’t come at the price of our morals.

