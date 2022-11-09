(Video) 16 games, 7 goals, 2 assists – Darwin Nunez’s season highlights

It seems that some rival supporters would like nothing more than to see Darwin Nunez fail at Liverpool but if he maiden season highlights to date are anything to go by, it doesn’t look like he will.

The Uruguayan has had some down moments and the red card against Crystal Palace is the perfect example of this but on the whole, he has been a consistent goal threat since his arrival at Anfield.

The clip of his best moments so far features the seven goals and two assists that the 23-year-old has already amassed in his first 16 games with the club and let’s hope there’s plenty more to come.

What is a certainty though is that the bond between player and supporter is very strong and that’s something that will benefit all parties moving forward.

You can watch the video of Nunez’s highlights via Bassam Echelon on YouTube:

