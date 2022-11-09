(Video) Derby goalkeeper miles off his line to save Liverpool penalty – not penalised by linesman

Liverpool booked their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup, though will have had every right to feel incensed by the officiating team’s decision to avoid penalising Joe Wildsmith for obvious attempts to secure an advantage in the penalty shootout.

The Derby County goalkeeper was spotted well clear of his line (and noticeably so to the naked eye) for his save from Stefan Bajcetic but somehow avoid punishment for the infringement.

How the Reds youngster wasn’t invited to retake his spot-kick is absolutely baffling and fortunately it didn’t have an impact on the result of the contest.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of footage obtained by @TheRedmenTV

Some save from the six yard line that 🤒 pic.twitter.com/lvxT6qwBH2 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) November 9, 2022