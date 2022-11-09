Four groups from Dubai ‘in touch’ with Emirate over Liverpool bid – The Athletic

FSG’s statement announcing a willingness to put Liverpool on the market – be it for investment or a full takeover, remains unclear – has unsurprisingly generated serious interest from across the globe.

Four Dubai-based groups are said to have contacted the Emirate to discuss a potential bid, though it would appear they lacked the credentials to see the proposal through.

“If Abu Dhabi has Manchester City, would Dubai like Liverpool?” Matt slater wrote for The Athletic.

“Well, they tried in 2008, but got nowhere. And there have been less formal approaches from the Emirate since then, too, which have gone nowhere.

“According to a source in football’s merger and acquisitions space, four different Dubai-based groups have already been in touch with him to talk about putting a bid together. But when he asked them to show some basic bona fides — evidence they have genuine businesses and some cash in the bank – the conversations ended.”

The prospect of more Middle Eastern money coming into the Premier League is one that is sure to entice a select number of Reds fans – none of them likely from the local region.

With FSG likely set to fetch as much as $4bn, or beyond, for Liverpool Football Club, it will take some serious investment from a potential buyer.

In fact, it’s quite possible that a consortium of sorts will be required to come in if a full takeover is desired.

As things stand, it seems a third-party investor joining ranks with Fenway for a minority share is the more likely possibility and one that would better suit the club’s stability going forward.

Though riches may glisten on the horizon for some Reds, any departure from our current ownership has to be considered a huge risk.

