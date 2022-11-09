(Video) Harvey Elliott scores the coolest penalty fans will have seen this season

Posted by
(Video) Harvey Elliott scores the coolest penalty fans will have seen this season

Harvey Elliott had the composure in the locker to fire Liverpool ahead to the next round of the Carabao Cup with the final spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

The Reds youngster slotted his effort cooly into the right corner and wheeled away to immediately celebrate with Caoimhin Kelleher.

It was a far from exciting contest, truth be told, though there was plenty to admire from our young stars, with Ben Doak’s cameo a particularly interesting watch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top