(Video) Four players out for Derby as they head to Anfield for League Cup tie

Liverpool and Derby are set to face each other in the Carabao Cup as Jurgen Klopp’s side begin their defence of the trophy the visitors will have to try and defeat the Reds without four players.

As reported on their club website: ‘Skipper Curtis Davies (knee) remains out but has had successful surgery and continues to recover well. It is hoped he will be able to return to the fold in the coming weeks, should his rehabilitation remain on track.

‘Defender James Chester (calf) and goalkeeper Joseph Anang (arm) both remain absentees and will be unavailable for the trip to Anfield.

Midfielder Jason Knight is back in contention after making a swift recovery from the knee and ankle injury he suffered against Manchester City Under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy last but wideman Tom Barkhuizen (hamstring) remains out.

‘Defender Eiran Cashin was handed a straight red card in the 2-2 draw with Torquay United in the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday, however, the club have since successfully appealed the decision and the youngster will now be available for selection for the game’.

Manager Paul Warne also faced the media ahead of the game at Anfield and provided further fitness updates on his players.

It’s certainly not a full squad to pick from for the League One club but that’s a similar problem to what we’re facing at the moment too.

Let’s hope there’s no further fitness issues for either team and that we can get through the game with a victory and make one step closer to Wembley.

You can watch Warne’s update on the squad via Derby County Football Club on YouTube:

