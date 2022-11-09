Neil Jones makes exciting observation about Liverpool youngster during first start v Derby

Liverpool’s recruitment team continues to demonstrate its proficiency in the market with one of its latest acquisitions in Calvin Ramsay excelling for the first-team in the Carabao Cup.

GOAL reporter Neil Jones spotted the teenager looking particularly comfortable on the right-flank for the Reds against Derby County, sharing his observation on Twitter.

Calvin Ramsay looks more than at home so far, on and off the ball. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 9, 2022

The Merseysiders will face off against managerless Southampton at home before the World Cup starts in Qatar and are aiming for a perfect finish to the first-half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Whilst we’d hardly expect Ramsay to permanently displace Trent Alexander-Arnold anytime soon, it’s a positive sign that we have some potentially sound cover for the No.66 in the right-back slot.

With Kostas Tsimikas on the left and the former Aberdeen man, Julian Ward and Co. may have finally solved a once serious concern for the backline.

It can hardly hurt the England international to have proper competition after the break and hopefully it will inspire him to reach the kind of spectacular heights that supported our hopes of a quadruple haul of silverware last term.

