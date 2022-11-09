‘I like that’ – Jurgen Klopp now drops huge statement on FSG’s potential Liverpool sale

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed, once again, his commitment to Liverpool Football Club in light of a potential full sale by Fenway Sports Group.

The German’s post-match comments were relayed on Twitter by Kevin Palmer following the Reds’ penalty shootout win over League One outfit Derby County.

Jurgen Klopp on possible FSG sale: "What I read is they are looking for investment. Good idea, I like that. For me, it means nothing. Whatever happens, if it does change, I am committed to the club." #LFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) November 9, 2022

Caoimhin Kelleher was a man possessed between the sticks, saving three spot-kicks on the night before Harvey Elliott’s effort secured the victory.

It’s a big statement from the German tactician amid ongoing fears that a petrostate with dubious human rights concerns could take over the club, forcing the manager into a rethink over his future at the Anfield helm.

Whether Klopp’s commitment will remain just as strong should a gulf state group come in and take the keys off FSG remains to be seen given the potentially seismic clash in politics and morals.

Indeed, there’s a very real possibility that the former Mainz boss will call time on his tenure as Liverpool’s head coach should such an eventuality occur, which would be utterly unthinkable for fans.

