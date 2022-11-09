Liverpool team news confirmed: Teenage gems Calvin Ramsay & Stefan Bajcetic start among wholesale changes v Derby

Liverpool are set to take their first steps in defending their League Cup crown following a dramatic penalty shootout finale against Chelsea last term.

The Merseysiders’ have shown signs of getting back to their best following a big three points gained in North London courtesy of a 2-1 win over Tottenham.

If the Champions League is anything to go by, however, the cup competitions may prove the most rewarding for Jurgen Klopp’s men once again as they chase a perfect end to the first-half of the campaign ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Caoimhin Kelleher comes in for Alisson Becker in goal, as confirmed by assistant boss Pep Lijnders in his pre-match press conference, behind a centre-back partnership of Nathaniel Phillips and Joe Gomez.

Highly-rated youngster Stefan Bajcetic gets a start in the middle of the park alongside Bobby Clark and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Up top, Klopp has given the nod to Fabio Carvalho, Layton Stewart and Melkamu Frauendorf with exciting 16-year-old Ben Doak on the bench.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the Liverpool team news is… LIVE! Thoughts on the XI selected, Reds? ⬇️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/3YG5zeL2MS — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 9, 2022

