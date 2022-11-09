‘I WOULD LOVE IT!’ – Liverpool fans won’t believe latest name that wants to buy the club

When considering the next potential owners of Liverpool Football Club, groups from America and the Middle East are considered the most likely options.

Few would have imagined, for instance, that Conor McGregor would be a contender to take over the reins from FSG.

Yet, the UFC fighter confirmed on Twitter that he had ‘requested my information’ on the matter after hearing of the Reds’ owners’ willingness to welcome investment.

I WOULD LOVE IT! I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club! @LFC https://t.co/HD0ELlhKOH — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 8, 2022

The Merseysiders currently find themselves languishing outside the top four places due to a host of reasons, prime amongst them being a failure to invest properly in reinforcing the middle of the park.

READ MORE: Chelsea bidders with billions have no interest in buying Liverpool

The possibility of increased firepower in the transfer market has to be considered one potentially huge benefit of FSG attracting a third-party investor or handing over the keys to another party.

McGregor’s reported net worth of $200m (according to Sportskeeda) likely means he’d have to link up with another group to properly throw his hat into the ring, of course.

Whilst we can accept that Fenway are under no obligation to ensure the club goes to an individual or group that is capable of satisfying both the competitive demands of the side and the moral base, we’d like to think that they’re beyond a quick exit at this stage.

EOTK INSIDER: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more