Liverpool’s next potential owner has assets almost on par with Man City’s Sheikh Mansour

Arabian Business reported yesterday that Dubai International Capital was a contender to return with a second bid for Liverpool Football Club following a failed attempt back in 2007.

The group have a mouthwatering $13bn worth of managed assets, according to research conducted by the University of Greenwich – only $4bn short of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour’s net worth of $17bn (via the Daily Star).

It remains unclear whether the Dubai-based investors are the same party as those who were said to have stepped forward following FSG’s announcement.

Coming from a nation with hardly an unblemished human rights record, we would have to ask serious questions about the ethics of handing over the keys to the group, regardless of the fact that its chairman, Sameer al-Ansari, is a Liverpool supporter.

Whether fans beyond the borders of Merseyside and the socialist roots of the club would be willing to compromise on values in the interest of competing with the likes of City and our European rivals remains to be seen.

As far as we at Empire of the Kop are concerned, however, any potential sale or investment drive HAS to be underlined by a commitment to the morals and beliefs of the city of Liverpool.

