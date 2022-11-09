BBC pundit blown away by ‘very exciting’ 16-year-old Liverpool starlet

Stephen Warnock has highlighted the exciting talent that is Liverpool’s 16-year-old attacker, Ben Doak.

The young Scot got the nod from Jurgen Klopp to make his senior debut for the Merseysiders in the second-half of action with the tie goalless (at the time of writing).

“Ben Doak is a very exciting player. He’s very direct,” the former Red told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“He’s had such a rise that he started in the Under-18s at Liverpool, moved up to the Under-23s, scored a couple of goals and now he’s got his chance in the first team.

“He doesn’t shy away, he always wants to be positive.”

The Merseysiders face a potential penalty shootout against the League One-based outfit after both Tottenham and Arsenal were eliminate from the Carabao Cup by Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

It says a great deal about the potential Liverpool have on their hands that Doak was arguably our most potent attacking threat following his arrival on the pitch.

Only time will tell whether the former Celtic youth prospect can realise his potential at Anfield, though the early signs are indeed positive.

Hopefully Klopp’s men can progress past Derby and earn further opportunities for the teenager to showcase his talent with the senior team.

