(Video) Pundits disagree with a lack of a Michael Owen mural at Anfield

Liverpool supporters don’t have the best relationship with Michael Owen but two pundits has questioned why the club don’t have a mural in honour of our former striker.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discussed the former Manchester United forward’s legacy at Anfield and why he has been overlooked outside the stadium.

The mural in question is a temporary one that has been erected outside of the Anfield Road End, whilst the redevelopment work takes place.

It has depicted the legendary strikers to have played for the Reds but seeing as the Chester-born attacker cut ties with the club by playing for our old rivals – why should we then celebrate his career?

You can watch Marcotti and Laurens thoughts on Owen via ESPN FC on YouTube:

