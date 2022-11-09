(Video) Tsimikas has Salah in bits after spotting Klopp doppleganger

One Liverpool fan caught the eye of Kostas Tsimikas for a brilliant reason whilst he was out and about with Mo Salah helping hand out presents across the city.

The Greek international joked he’d spotted Jurgen Klopp’s doppleganger (the resemblance is certainly uncanny), which had his teammate in tears of laughter in their taxi.

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Derby County in the League Cup this evening.

You can catch the clip below (at 6:35), courtesy of @LFC:

Earlier this year, a number of Reds headed across the city with 1,000 gifts from @StanChart to brighten up people’s days 🎁 There were plenty of special reactions ❤️ #FansOfFans with @StanChart 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZBhc6x8vG1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 8, 2022