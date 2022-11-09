(Video) Konate had Van Dijk applauding him over what he did to Harry Kane v Tottenham

Ibrahima Konate was a breath of fresh air in the Liverpool backline as the Reds secured a rare away victory this season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was the Frenchman’s physicality and willingness to battle for possession that had Virgil van Dijk applauding his centre-half partner as the former toppled Harry Kane.

Barring another unfortunate injury or drop-off in form, the position next to our No.4 looks very much to be the former RB Leipzig star’s.

You can catch the clip below (at 0:46), courtesy of LFCTV & Liverpool’s YouTube channel: