Athletic journalist points out worrying Klopp truth should potential owner buy Liverpool

The possibility of petrostate money flooding Anfield’s coffers has some Liverpool supporters online willing to welcome a Middle East-based group in with open arms, should FSG be willing to sell in full.

One reality that this particular subsection of fans may not have considered, however, is the prospect of Jurgen Klopp pulling the plug on his time at the helm of the Merseyside-based outfit as a result.

“But even if they did, is that what Liverpool fans want? Those who come from this proud, independent, left-leaning city, where trade unions still matter, or who have been attracted to the football club by its reputation for honest graft and self-sufficient excellence?” Matt Slater wrote for The Athletic.

“Put it this way — it would require a reverse ferret of Olympic proportions if Klopp has to answer journalists’ questions the day after a takeover by a Gulf state.

“It is hard to see him sticking around for that one, and you wonder how many lifelong fans Liverpool would lose, too.”

The German tactician’s politics are clear for all to see, which gives rise to the possibility that a new ownership, with a more than dubious human rights record, coming in might be a clash of ideals too far for the 55-year-old.

READ MORE: Four groups from Dubai ‘in touch’ with Emirate over Liverpool bid – The Athletic

First and foremost, a new owner HAS to match the ideals and politics of the city of Liverpool and the club itself.

Beyond that, however, it would be foolish beyond belief to sacrifice a once-in-a-lifetime manager on the pyre of oil money.

Before thinking about what we might gain en route to being, dare we say it, ‘the next Newcastle or Manchester City’, it’s critical that the club gives serious thought to what we will lose.

EOTK INSIDER: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more