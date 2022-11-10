Ben Doak’s mother shares her pride at 16-year-old’s first Liverpool game

Ben Doak impressed many Liverpool supporters with a 16-minute cameo at Anfield in the League Cup and, understandably, one of the biggest fans of his performance was his mother.

Taking to her Twitter account, the stylist and colour technician wrote: ‘Absolutely bursting with pride seeing my boy making his senior debut🥹🥰🥰🥰 @LFC #bendoak’.

As with any young player, it’s important to not pile too much pressure on by increasing the level of expectation upon them but the 16-year-old was mightily impressive against Derby County.

Making your debut for the Reds will always be a day that any player remembers but when you add the level of performance displayed from the Scot too, he will be sure to remember the day forever.

The former Celtic attacker will be looking to be involved in the next round of the Carabao Cup now that our progression has been confirmed and will have several long-term aims of getting into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

For now though, it’s a return to the academy set-up and the hard work that provided him a chance to shine with the first-team.

One thing for sure though is that he will be receiving plenty of praise and support from his family whilst he attempts to work his way up the ladder.

You can view the Tweet from Doak’s mother via @DoakDeeann on Twitter:

