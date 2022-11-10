(Video) What LFC staff member told Derby boss Warne in the tunnel before penalty shootout

Derby County boss Paul Warne has spoken highly of Liverpool following his side’s penalty shootout defeat at Anfield last night.

The 49-year-old explained how he got ‘goose pimples’ while You’ll Never Walk Alone rang out around the stadium before kick off and labelled the noise inside L4 as a ‘proper atmosphere’.

The coach was particularly impressed by a pre-penalties chat with one Reds staff member in the tunnel congratulating his side on their football in normal time.

The Rams, who now ply their trade in League One, held Jurgen Klopp’s side to a goalless draw during normal time but after Caoimhin Kelleher saved three penalties during the shootout, the Merseysiders progressed through to the next round of the competition.

READ MORE: Ex-Red explains what Liverpool have ‘lacked’ so far this season

The former Rotherham boss stopped just short of classing the tie as ‘David and Goliath’ but explained he was hoping it was a night that his players and the travelling supporters could ‘treasure’.

The League Cup is a competition that a lot of the so called bigger clubs don’t take much interest in but it’s great to hear an opposition manager speak so honestly about his experience and we wish him all the best for the future.

We won the competition last season and wouldn’t it be great to defend the trophy again this time around?

Check out the clip of Warne speaking below via @thisisanfield on Twitter:

"This is some place isn't it!" Derby boss Paul Warne has some really nice words for Liverpool 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RtmGAl0ZTe — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) November 9, 2022

EOTK INSIDER: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more