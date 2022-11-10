(Video) Highlights of 16-year-old Ben Doak’s impressive 15-minute cameo against Derby will excite Reds fans

During Ben Doak’s 15-minute cameo against Derby County on Wednesday night, the young Scotsman surprised many inside Anfield with his confident dribbling and tidy footwork which wreaked havoc amongst the visitors’ backline.

The former Celtic youth star made his senior debut for Liverpool against the Rams during the League Cup victory and he proved to Jurgen Klopp that he’s ready to compete for a spot in the Reds first team.

READ MORE:‘I like that’ – Jurgen Klopp now drops huge statement on FSG’s potential Liverpool sale

Each time the 16-year-old received the ball, he looked to carry his side up the pitch with his direct and pacy style of play – the winger completed three of his four attempted dribbles and was praised by the German boss after the game.

He’s still got a lot of hard work to do on the training ground but it was brilliant to see the teenager grab his opportunity under the lights at L4 with both hands and we can’t wait to hopefully see more from him in the next round!

The likes of Calvin Ramsay, Stefan Bajcetic and Melkamu Frauendorf also deserve credit as they impressed as well, but it was the Scotland U21 international that caught the eye of most inside the ground.

Check his highlights out from last night’s penalty shootout victory below, via @_TheKopite on Twitter:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿| 16 year old, Ben Doak! pic.twitter.com/zRpI6qRH33 — The Kopite (@_TheKopite) November 10, 2022

EOTK INSIDER: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more