Ex-Red explains what Liverpool have ‘lacked’ so far this season

Robbie Fowler has explained that Liverpool are lacking momentum this season but expects the Reds to soon be firing on all cylinders.

The FA Cup champions have experienced a far from convincing start to the campaign and have won just five of their opening 13 Premier League games.

Injuries to key players such as Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz haven’t helped Jurgen Klopp’s side and some have suggested that the Merseysiders are tired after playing every single game possible last term in their attempts of completing a glorious quadruple.

“I think it plays a factor. They were so near but so far away from winning it,” Fowler explained to Off The Ball (via HITC). “Last year it was a bigger squad and they were based on momentum and that’s what they’ve lacked this year. They haven’t had the 11 that Jurgen has wanted to play, it’s been very stop start and Liverpool are at their best when they’re in full momentum, but they don’t have that at the minute, but they’ll get it back.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp praises ‘exceptional’ Caoimhin Kelleher as the Irishman produces penalty heroics once again

Fowler is right in saying that we’ve struggled for momentum this season and it almost feels like we’ve took one step forward and two steps back on a number of occasions.

Most Reds fans thought that the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City last month was the kickstart to our season that we so badly needed, but we then succumbed to back to back defeats against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United shortly after.

When Premier League action returns after the World Cup, the hope is that Klopp will have a fully fit squad to choose from and we’ll be able to compete on all four fronts just as we did last season.

Despite us not quite being at our best so far this season, qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League has been secured, however.

Our defeat of Derby County last night also means that we’re through to the next round of the League Cup and there’s plenty to look forward to in the new year.

We host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday before our campaign is disrupted by the Qatar World Cup – let’s hope for a huge three points to leave us in decent position before the break.

EOTK INSIDER: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more