Joe Gomez set to miss the Qatar World Cup with England

Joe Gomez was a star in Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City and many had begun to think that this performance would help provide him a ticket to the World Cup with his nation.

As reported by David Ornstein: ‘Joe Gomez not expected to be named in England squad for World Cup today. 25yo’s return to prominence at Liverpool, injuries to #ENG defenders + other omissions may’ve opened door. But understand he misses out’.

This news has not been officially confirmed as of yet but when Gareth Southgate unveils the squad that he will be taking to the far east, it’s looking like our man won’t be on the list.

It was probably news that our No.2 would have expected but there were certainly thoughts during this campaign so far, that he could be set to receive a call-up to the squad.

Given the decision for Brazil to leave out Bobby Firmino too, there’s set to be a few disappointed players within the Anfield dressing room but they will all be supporting their nations from afar.

As for the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson – with their countries not qualifying, it’s going to be a period of relaxation for them ahead of a busy second-half of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp will then have to juggle the different fitness levels and moods within the camp but there’s few in world football better equipped at doing so – than him.

You can view the update on Gomez via @David_Ornstein on Twitter:

🚨 Joe Gomez not expected to be named in England squad for World Cup today. 25yo’s return to prominence at Liverpool, injuries to #ENG defenders + other omissions may’ve opened door. But understand he misses out @TheAthleticFC #WorldCup2022 #LFC #Qatar2022 https://t.co/8bkgskkTxR — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 10, 2022

