(Video) Harvey Elliott’s Dad celebrates the 19-year-old’s winning penalty for Liverpool

Harvey Elliott was a second-half substitution for what ended up being a successful evening as Liverpool began the defence of the Carabao Cup, with the 19-year-old scoring the winning penalty.

Thanks to a rather famous spectator, Ian Rush, the moment that our No.19 scored was captured as was the reaction of his Dad to the sight of watching his son win the game.

Although the hero of the night was undoubtedly Caoimhin Kelleher for his three saves, the finish from the Fulham youth product was what has booked us a place in the next round.

It’s similar to the scenes we saw when the young midfielder scored his first Anfield goal and it’s great to see the pride that a father has in his supremely talented son.

You can watch the video of Elliott’s pen and his father’s reaction via @Ian_Rush9 on Twitter:

