Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold included in England World Cup squad

Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been named in the England squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup.

Gareth Southgate named his squad earlier today as the Three Lions look to pick up their first major trophy since the 1966 edition of the tournament.

Reds defender Joe Gomez missed out on the 26-man squad with the likes of Conor Coady, Eric Dier and Harry Maguire selected ahead of the 25-year-old.

England will join Iran, Wales and USA in Group B and are firm favourites to top their group.

Host nation Qatar will kick the tournament off when they face Ecuador on November 20, with Southgate’s side kickstarting their campaign against Iran the following day.

After losing out to Croatia in the semi-final of the Russia World Cup four years ago and as finishing runners-up in the European Championships last summer, Southgate’s side are looking to inspire the nation once again.

Earlier this season there were concerns about whether our No. 66 would be included in the national squad heading to the Middle East but following Reece James’ omission through injury, the Scouser will now be on the plane to Qatar.

Liverpool skipper Henderson will bring vital experience to the squad as he prepares for his third major international tournament.

Reported midfield target Jude Bellingham will be one of the first names on the team sheet for the Three Lions and Reds fans will be able to watch the teenager’s performances closely throughout the tournament.

The England duo join Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Ibrahima Konate as the other members of Jurgen Klopp’s side that have already earned spots in their respective nations’ squads for the tournament while Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez are also expected to receive call-ups.

Check the full squad out below via @England on Twitter: