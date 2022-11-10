(Video) Jurgen Klopp ‘likes’ the idea of Liverpool getting new investors

There has been much made of the fact that FSG are either looking to sell or seek investment on their ownership of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has welcomed the prospect of more money being pumped into the club.

Always a man who likes to nurture a squad of players, rather than purchase the best ones on the market, the German’s response then may be a little surprising.

READ MORE: (Video) Harvey Elliott’s Dad celebrates the 19-year-old’s winning penalty for Liverpool

Speaking after the victory against Derby County, the 55-year-old said: “What I read was they are looking for investors and that makes sense. A good idea, I like that”.

It’s a little out of character for the boss to be encouraging more money coming into the club but it does seem to suggest that there may be some frustration with the lack of finances that are currently available to him.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on the potential new investors at the club via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more