Konate’s teammates clamour to congratulate his call-up to French World Cup squad

Ibou Konate was delivered some dream information as he received a call up to France’s World Cup squad and the outpouring of love he received by some familiar names, is testament to the respect he has inside the dressing room.

Taking to his Instagram account, the defender wrote (translated from French): ‘What a pride and what an honor to be able to represent France for the biggest competition. This is a childhood dream come true. 😍 What a long way since the city stadium but it’s not over yet. Thank you so much for your support and love. I will give it all to go get that win and make you happy during this incredible competition! Now off to Qatar and above all go blues! ❤️🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷’.

The responses from his teammates included; Diogo Jota – ‘Beast 😍’, Curtis Jones – ‘😍’, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – ‘🙌🏽🔥’, Kostas Tsimikas (translated) – ‘My little one ❤️’, Virgil van Dijk – ‘🤩’ and ex-Red Mamadou Sakho – ‘Congratulations 🥳🔥🤲🏾’.

All the men sending messages are being good friends but you have to hand it to our Portuguese forward especially who is missing the competition because of injury but still took the time to to congratulate his mate.

This close knit relationship within the dressing room will certainly relay onto the pitch and hopefully we can enjoy a long career with the 23-year-old at the heart of our defence.

For now though, our No.5 has to get through a final league game with Liverpool and then hope that this winter brings him one of the biggest prizes in football and an enjoyable time in Qatar.

You can view Konate’s post and his teammate’s response via his Instagram account:

