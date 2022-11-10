(Video) Lovren shares hilarious Salah obsession in his ‘morning routine’

Dejan Lovren and Mo Salah were an unlikely friendship during their days together at Anfield but it’s clear to see that this relationship has carried on since his departure.

In a video shared to his Instagram account, the defender showed his followers what his ‘morning routine’ is and it’s very Egyptian King heavy!

From a Salah bedspread and pillows, to slippers, to posters, t-shirts and more – the Croatian even tried to copy the body of his former teammate in the mirror but it wasn’t too successful for him.

Following the sight of a Lovren cushion in the training ground underneath our No.11’s locker, it looks like the love is mostly mutual and is part of a friendship that will last a lifetime.

You can watch the video of Lovren’s ode to Salah via his Instagram account.

