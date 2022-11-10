(Video) Darwin Nunez’s ice cool penalty during shootout victory over Derby looks unsavable

Caoimhin Kelleher may have saved three penalties during Liverpool’s shoutout victory over Derby and Harvey Elliott may have been the Reds star to score the winning spot kick, but Darwin Nunez’s ice cool penalty has somewhat gone under the radar.

The Uruguayan stepped up to the spot after Bobby Firmino fired over from 12-yards and Louie Sibley had equalled the score of the shootout at 2-2.

There was pressure for the £64m man to find the back of the net and that’s exactly what he did.

READ MORE: Alan Shearer explains who’s ‘better’ between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier

Our No. 27 adopted a very straight run-up and performed a mini skip on his way to calmly slotting the ball accurately into the bottom right corner of the net.

Derby ‘keeper Joe Wildsmith may have went the right way, was yards off his line and was at full stretch, but due to the pinpoint accuracy of the former Benfica forward’s spot kick, he simply had no chance of keeping it out.

On-loan Everton forward Dobbin then had his corresponding penalty saved by Kelleher meaning Elliott had the chance to send us through to the next round

That’s exactly what the former Fulham youngster did after sending the Rams goalkeeper the wrong way.

Check Nunez’s ice cool penalty out below via @StopThatNunez on Twitter:

EOTK INSIDER: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more