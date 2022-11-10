‘New favourite’ being tipped to become owners of Liverpool worth ‘£112bn more’ than Man City’s Sheikh Mansour

Stephen Pagliuca, the co-owner of NBA side Boston Celtics and Serie A outfit Atalanta, has emerged as the ‘new favourite’ to become the owner of Liverpool.

Current Reds owners FSG announced on Monday that they were willing to listen to investment offers and according to a report by the Daily Star (via TEAMTALK), the American’s group, Bain Capital, are now leading the way.

The company are believed to be worth in the region of a whopping £119bn whilst Manchester City’s owner Sheikh Mansour is worth around £17bn.

The report also claims that John Henry knows Pagliuca well which could make negotiations slightly easier.

The 67-year-old was rumoured to be interested in taking over Chelsea before fellow American Todd Boehly completed a deal to replace Roman Abramovich in May.

In August, however, former Burger King director Pagliuca was quoted by the Liverpool Echo saying: “What you learn in this business is worry or remorse doesn’t do anything.

“You’ve just got to wake up the next day and, you know, refocus. I told my partners and investors we would pay a premium but it would be a fiscally responsible premium.”

This is certainly an uncertain time for the fanbase at the moment.

FSG may have divided opinion since taking over the club back in 2010, but there’s no denying that they’ve helped transform the club both on and off the pitch.

The statement released by our current owners didn’t suggest that they were willing to part fully with the club, however, instead suggesting that they’re eager to welcome further investment from other parties.

