Romano reveals price tag of potential Liverpool transfer target previously compared to Gini Wijnaldum

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on reports linking Lens midfielder Seko Fofana with a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool are one of the clubs believed to be interested in the Ivory Coast midfielder and the Italian transfer specialist has now revealed how much the Reds may have to pay to the Ligue 1 side to secure his signature.

The 27-year-old, who operates in central midfield, spent time at Manchester City and Fulham earlier in his career and is rumoured to be interested in returning to England.

“There’s been some speculation in recent days linking Seko Fofana as a target for Arsenal and Liverpool,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“I don’t know yet where he’ll end up, but I can give my current understanding of his situation.

“Seko Fofana has a new agent now and he’s obviously working to find solutions for 2023. At the moment it is still early, nothing advanced; but he can be an opportunity not just for Premier League clubs, also in other leagues.

“His price tag could be around €40m.”

The Paris-born talent, who captains Lens, has two goals and two assists across 12 appearances in the French top flight this term.

They’ve started the campaign superbly and find themselves sat second at the moment, five points behind favourites PSG, having lost just one of their opening 14 games.

We were linked with a move for Fofana as far back as December 2020 when it was suggested that he possesses similar traits to former Anfield favourite Gini Wijnaldum.

It’s no secret that the club are looking to strengthen their options in central midfield and the price tag revealed by Romano would suggest that we may be interested in a move.

The Lens No. 8 is contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are some of the other bigger names being linked with a move to Merseyside and it will be interesting to see whether the club look to find reinforcements during the January window or if we’re willing to wait until the end of the season to strengthen.

