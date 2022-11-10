Alan Shearer explains who’s ‘better’ between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier

Alan Shearer believes there’s not much difference in quality between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier.

Both full backs have been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup and the Match of the Day pundit has explained who he believes should be starting when the Three Lions kick off their campaign against Iran on November 21.

Former Atletico Madrid right-back Trippier has impressed for Newcastle since returning to the Premier League in January while Reds favourite Alexander-Arnold has experienced a slow start to the campaign.

“I don’t see a great deal of difference between Trent and Trippier,” he told LADbible TV on YouTube (via Football365).

“In terms of set-pieces, he’s fantastic. I know he’s scored last season, this season, set a few up. Assists-wise, crosses.

“He’s a better defender. I think as an all-round package what you’re looking for, I think [Trippier] is better than every one of them.”

Chelsea defender Reece James has missed out on the squad altogether after suffering a serious knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League last month.

Concerns surrounding our No. 66’s defensive ability have been raised recently but the threat that the 24-year-old poses going forward is something that Southgate clearly feels like he can’t ignore.

We certainly feel that Alexander-Arnold is a little hard done by in terms of his defensive criticism, however.

He’s won every major trophy possible at club level and has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players ever since making his debut in 2016.

Trippier, meanwhile, is defensively solid and is similar to the Scouser in terms of the quality he offers from wide areas with his impressive crossing and set piece ability.

The 32-year-old has operated at left back for his national side previously and that could be an option the England boss considers whilst in the Middle East.

The Liverpool Academy graduate has netted three times in 19 appearances this term (across all competitions) but is yet to register an assist while the Newcastle full-back has one goal and four assists across 16 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.

Both players are impressive in their own right and with heat and humidity of Qatar, we’re sure both players will be called upon at some point.

